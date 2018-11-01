Mariah Carey has revealed her track-listing for her 15th studio album 'Caution', which features collaborations with rappers Ty Dolla $ign and Blood Orange.
Ty Dolla $ign, Blood Orange and Slick Rick appear on Mariah Carey's new LP 'Caution'.
The 'Hero' hitmaker shared the track-listing for her first studio album since 2014's 'Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse' with her fans - known as Lambs - on social media on Thursday (01.11.18).
Following on from the release of the playful lead single 'GTFO' and 'With You', the 48-year-old singer revealed her collaborations with rappers Ty on the track 'The Distance' and Blood Orange and Slick Rick, who appear on 'Giving Me Life'.
Mariah previously said 'GTFO' was intended to be ''light-hearted'' before the star bares her soul.
She said: ''I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn't so serious.
''I've had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light‐hearted spirit.''
The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker previously said the record will cover the whole range of emotions she has been feeling following her highly-public split from her ex-fiance, billionaire businessmen James Packer, in 2016.
She said: ''I've been working on my new album for a while. This is a labour of love and I'm really excited. This is me at this moment in my life being able to express myself as a writer and a singer. I'm just really in a good place.
''My fans just want to hear me express myself and speak from the heart and sing from the heart. Some of the record is lighthearted and fun, and some [songs] I really went deep in terms of the lyrical content. There's a nice cross-section of things.''
Mariah - who has seven-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon - released the single 'I Don't' with rapper YG last year.
The song was previewed during an episode of her E! docu-series, 'Mariah's World', and samples the Donell Jones song 'Where I Wanna Be'.
'Caution' is released on November 16 on Epic Records.
Mariah Carey's track-listing for 'Caution' is as follows:
01. 'GTFO'
02. 'With You'
03. 'Caution'
04. 'A No No'
05. 'The Distance ft. Ty Dolla $ign'
06. 'Giving Me Life' ft. Slick Rick & Blood Orange
07. 'One Mo' Gen'
08. '8th Grade'
09. 'Stay Long Love You' ft. Gunna
10. 'Portrait'
