Celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian and Lady Gaga skip the spa in favour of home treatments, and it's easy to see why.

With modern busy lifestyles making it tricky to set aside some ''me time'' in order to visit a salon - especially during a working day - it's so much more convenient to have a therapist set up in your house at a time convenient to you.

Secret Spa offers such a service, and can fit you in for a massage seven days a week, as late as 10pm, whether you're in need of some group pampering on a girls' night in, or a de-stressing soothing massage.

The appointments are easy to arrange via the website, and Charlotte, my therapist, was early, friendly and very efficient setting up in the lounge. After a few minutes on the table, it was easy to forget it was 8.30pm, there was traffic going by and I was in the very place where I'm usually slumped in front of Netflix at that sort of time. The full body Swedish massage was done to the perfect pressure - Charlotte checked as she started and happily adjusted it to suit my preference and it would have been all too easy to drift off to sleep, thanks to the lovely scent of the oil and the soothing music she played in the background.

Once my hour was up I was relaxed enough to want to go to bed, and started to pull myself round while Charlotte discretely packed up her kit. Unlike visiting a spa, once I'd said goodbye to her, I didn't have to disturb my calm and relaxed vibe with a traffic-filled, busy journey home - I could just go next door to the bedroom and get into my PJs. Perfect.