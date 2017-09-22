Ryan Seacrest has suggested Mariah Carey was to blame for her disastrous New Year's Eve televised performance.

The 46-year-old singer marked the turning of the year with an appearance in Times Square, New York on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest', but she was plagued with technical difficulties that caused her to storm off stage and she later accused the production team of deliberately sabotaging her set, which saw her miming to a pre-recorded track.

However, the 42-year-old presenter insists Mariah was working with the ''best in the business'' and is hugely doubtful any of them would have made ''big mistakes'' on the night.

Asked about the controversial performance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', he said: ''What was going through my head was and is -- that crew that team that staff is the best in the business. They put on the biggest live music events and they know what they're doing. And I know how good they are at their jobs. So my reaction was -- she was working with the best.

''I find it hard to believe they made big mistakes that night.''

But Ryan admitted he initially didn't realise anything had gone wrong because it was so noisy in Times Square.

He added: ''I had to be told that something was going on and then try and find a monitor to react to. So I wasn't quite sure what was happening, actually.''

Mariah previously claimed the production team had deliberately tried to ''humiliate'' her on stage.

She said: ''I haven't really addressed the situation that happened on New Year's Eve, and in time I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year's Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world.

''It's a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalise on circumstances beyond our control.

''It's not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, and thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors are not working properly.

''Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail than I can give here.''