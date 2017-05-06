Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are reportedly hoping to get back together.

The couple - who split at the beginning of 2014 following six years of marriage - set tongues wagging recently when they were spotted looking somewhat cosy while out and about in public with their five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe and now it looks like fans were right to be suspicious as they're keen to give things another go.

A source told PEOPLE: ''Mariah and Nick are getting along great. Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids. Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently. They are co-parenting.''

The former 'America's Got Talent' host also raised eyebrows at the end of last month when he revealed that he quite often sleeps over at pop star's house.

Asked if they were still having sex, Nick said: ''There would be nothing wrong with that, but that's not the case. I mean, she's gorgeous but, you know, I'm respectful.''

Instead, the 36-year-old hunk insists he's merely there to put the former couple's twins to bed and then, more often than not, goes home.

He added: ''We have a lot of love for each other. I do spend the night... in the kids' room... I'm respectful ... (sometimes) I put the kids to bed and I go home.''

The pair's split three years ago came as a huge shock to the world but Nick - who recently had a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell - insists breaking up was the only option at that moment in time because they weren't ''growing'' anymore.

He said: ''I feel like when two people are in a relationship it should be about growth. It should be a situation where everyone's becoming a better human being in the relationship. So when you get to a point where there's no longer any growth and you're not bettering each other, I felt like it was probably best, especially for our children, since they're the number one priority, if I could be the best human being and the best father from outside of that house.''

As well as the lows in their relationship, Nick will never forget the highs and recalled the moment the 47-year-old pop diva ''shut down'' the whole hospital to give birth to her twins.

He said with a chuckle: ''She shut the whole hospital down. When they were born, she made me play music as they was coming out. It was [her song] 'Fantasy.' They was dancing to 'Fantasy.'''