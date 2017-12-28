Mariah Carey has quipped that she won't be taking her Christmas tree and festive decorations down until the Fourth of July.
Mariah Carey won't be taking her Christmas tree down until the Fourth of July.
The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker has vowed to keep her festive decorations up until the middle of 2018.
Ryan Seacrest wrote on Twitter: ''When is it appropriate to take down your Christmas tree and decorations? Asking for a friend.''
And she quipped back: ''Dahhling! Not till July 4th! (sic)''
Before the Fourth of July comes around though, Mariah will be returning to perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve', a year after her disastrous performance at the same event.
A joint statement from Dick Clark Productions and Mariah announced last week: ''We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!''
Mariah had previously admitted she felt ''vilified'' after the 2016 performance, which saw her singing out of time with the music.
She said: ''I didn't obsess over the New Year's Eve thing. I mean, I was upset about the fact that people didn't understand, but it's like, I can only explain it like this to you. It's like I'm the only one that has to make five million comebacks... For me there are different rules, I don't know why. I don't know why it's not OK that I was just vilified by the situation.
''It's very difficult, especially the way the business is now. I truly love music and always have. It's not like ... 'Oh, here's a way to get famous.' It wasn't any of those things. It was my release, it was my everything and it still is. So I think that I'm just grateful that people still tune in.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...
After enduring Mariah Carey's film debut, Glitter, I'm reminded of a bit from Chris Rock's...
There are two types of comedies coming out of Hollywood today: adult-oriented star-vehicles and teen-oriented...