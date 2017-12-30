Mariah Carey is adamant she'll be doing the soundcheck ahead of her performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' because she doesn't want a repeat of last year.
The 'Hero' hitmaker was left humiliated at last year's event when she was accused of miming her set and was hit with multiple technical difficulties but, although she's returning this year in order to redeem herself, she isn't risking any blunders this time around and is adamant she'll be doing a rehearsal run beforehand, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.
Mariah, 47, previously admitted she had felt ''vilified'' after the 2016 performance.
She said: ''I didn't obsess over the New Year's Eve thing. I mean, I was upset about the fact that people didn't understand, but it's like, I can only explain it like this to you. It's like I'm the only one that has to make five million comebacks... For me there are different rules, I don't know why. I don't know why it's not OK that I was just vilified by the situation. It's very difficult, especially the way the business is now. I truly love music and always have. It's not like ... 'Oh, here's a way to get famous.' It wasn't any of those things. It was my release, it was my everything and it still is. So I think that I'm just grateful that people still tune in.''
However, she announced her decision to return on December 31 in a joint statement with Dick Clark Productions.
They said: ''We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!''
