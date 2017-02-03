Mariah Carey wears high heels to work out, and has shared clips of her completing exercises in Fenty x PUMA stilettos, a bodysuit, fishnet tights and a bomber jacket.
Mariah Carey wears high heels to work out.
The 47-year-old powerhouse has taken to social media to showcase her fitness routine with American personal trainer Gunnar Peterson, which sees her run, complete a set of bicep curls and do mountain climbers in the Fenty x PUMA stiletto boots, fish net tights, black bodysuit and bomber jacket.
The 'Heartbreaker' hitmaker showcased her unusual attire for the steamy exercise drill on social media in a string of short Boomerang videos, which were shared on her Instagram account.
She captioned the string of clips: ''Running amok. @gunnarfitness
''We must we must ... ;)
@gunnarfitness
''Climb every mountain
@gunnarfitness (sic).''
And Rihanna - who was announced as the creative director of the sportswear giant PUMA in 2014 - and has launched a variety of Fenty x PUMA collections for the label has claimed she has ''made it'' in life now the golden-haired powerhouse has admitted to wearing her designs.
Alongside an image of the singer - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her former partner Nick Cannon - exercising in her creations, which the 28-year-old vocalist re-posted on her photo-sharing site, she wrote: ''Yo I made it!!! @mariahcarey in #FENTYxPUMA (sic).''
Meanwhile, Mariah - who split from the 49-year-old Australian billionaire in October 2016 - has recorded a new ballad titled 'I Don't' about her former partner and their aborted engagement.
Speaking previously about the single, Mariah said: ''Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I've been going through.
''And if you're not getting the love that you need from someone that you're supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?''
