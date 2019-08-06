Mariah Carey wants to star in 'Mixed-ish'.

The 'Hero' hitmaker is to sing the theme tune for the upcoming 'Black-ish' spin off - which focuses on the origin story of Rainbow Johnson - but is hoping her involvement with the project will be something more.

Showrunner Karen Gist revealed during the TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills on Monday (05.08.19): ''She's expressed interest in doing an episode.''

Mariah admitted she felt very ''proud'' to sing the theme for the show as the subject of growing up within a biracial family related to her own experiences.

She said: ''As a fan of Kenya Barris' megahit shows, 'Black-ish' and 'Grown-ish', I was inspired to connect with Kenya to find a way we could work together.

''As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of 'Mixed-ish,' especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved. I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing 'In the Mix' for Kenya and the show.''

Executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross - who plays the older Rainbow in 'Black-ish' and narrates the new show - thinks the new programme is tackling a rarely-told story as biracial narratives are not often seen on TV.

She said: ''This is an opportunity to unpack that in a much larger way.''

Karen added: ''What we are aiming to do is to have a conversation about race in the '80s that was safer in that world to discuss that are relevant to what we are going through now as a nation.

''We want this show to be about identity...what we hope to do is shine a light on those who feel othered. Hopefully, that's all the audience.''

Arica Himmel will play the younger Rainbow in 'Mixed-ish'.