The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer is spending the holidays with her five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe in the snowy mountains of Aspen, and she is going all out to make it a celebration to remember.

Carey has even created her own mythical Winter Wonderland, complete with Santa's reindeer-led sled, and the star tells news show Extra, "I just love to be in the snow with the kids... You have no idea, we have real reindeer, I go on a two-horse open sleigh ride... It's my favourite time of year."

However, don't expect the wealthy star to be lavishing presents on her kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

"It's really hard to keep it so they're grounded, and I don't overdo it 'cause I don't want to spoil them," she explained of her gifting policy. "They have their top three things."

But Mariah is certainly hoping to find some pretty fabulous gifts for herself under the Christmas tree, confessing her most prized presents of the season would be, "Peace, joy, and maybe some diamonds."

Carey has certainly had a topsy-turvy year, as far as relationships go, having announced the end of her engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer in October (16), just days before her divorce from Cannon was finalised after they called it quits on their marriage in 2014.

She is now enjoying a romance with her back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka.