Mariah Carey will reportedly perform during 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve', a year after her disastrous performance at the same event.
The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker is said to have been lined up to perform at the annual festive event, just 12 months after her New Year's Eve performance was plagued by technical hitches, TMZ reports.
Mariah had previously admitted she felt ''vilified'' after the performance, which saw her singing out of time with the music.
She said: ''I didn't obsess over the New Year's Eve thing. I mean, I was upset about the fact that people didn't understand, but it's like, I can only explain it like this to you. It's like I'm the only one that has to make five million comebacks... For me there are different rules, I don't know why. I don't know why it's not OK that I was just vilified by the situation.
''It's very difficult, especially the way the business is now. I truly love music and always have. It's not like ... 'Oh, here's a way to get famous.' It wasn't any of those things. It was my release, it was my everything and it still is. So I think that I'm just grateful that people still tune in.''
At the time, Mariah and her manager blamed ''everybody'' for the performance, which was described as a ''mess''.
Speaking about the mishap, she said: ''It was a mess, and I blame everybody. And I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal. I used to get upset by things. This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen. Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f***ing stage. I'm sorry.''
