Mariah Carey is set to headline Brighton Pride.

The 'Hero' singer has signed up to headline the annual LGBTQ+ festival in south east England on August 1, after reportedly agreeing to a ''six-figure'' paycheque.

Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton and Hove Pride, confirmed: ''We are beyond thrilled that Mariah is joining our LGBTQ+ celebrations for our 30th anniversary.''

An insider also told The Sun newspaper: ''Mariah confirming for Brighton Pride is a huge coup for organisers who've been working on this deal for months.

''It's taken a lot of negotiation but Mariah's people have signed her up on a six-figure deal.

''The organisers are so excited about having her there. She's a huge draw and it's going to be one hell of a performance.''

However, it's claimed her set will not be as long as previous performers.

The source added: ''It won't be a long set like the ones which Britney or Kylie have done.

''It seems like Mariah will do about 45 minutes on stage, despite being paid a six-figure fee.''

The US superstar joins Pussycat Dolls at this summer's extravaganza, with Nicole Scherzinger and co set to headline on August 2.

A festival statement read: ''The Pussycat Dolls will perform a full 75 minute show at the two day FABULOSO Pride in the Park on Sunday August 2 and we are delighted that this performance will mark the first time they have ever performed at a Pride event in the UK.''

Last year, Jessie J and Grace Jones headlined.

Whilst in 2018, Britney drew in a huge crowd, with 57,000 flocking to catch a glimpse of the 'Toxic' hitmaker.

Brighton Pride has previously hosted pop royalty including Kylie Minogue, Paloma Faith, Blue, and more.