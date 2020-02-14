Mariah Carey has signed off on a ''six-figure'' deal to headline Brighton Pride this summer.
Mariah Carey is set to headline Brighton Pride.
The 'Hero' singer has signed up to headline the annual LGBTQ+ festival in south east England on August 1, after reportedly agreeing to a ''six-figure'' paycheque.
Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton and Hove Pride, confirmed: ''We are beyond thrilled that Mariah is joining our LGBTQ+ celebrations for our 30th anniversary.''
An insider also told The Sun newspaper: ''Mariah confirming for Brighton Pride is a huge coup for organisers who've been working on this deal for months.
''It's taken a lot of negotiation but Mariah's people have signed her up on a six-figure deal.
''The organisers are so excited about having her there. She's a huge draw and it's going to be one hell of a performance.''
However, it's claimed her set will not be as long as previous performers.
The source added: ''It won't be a long set like the ones which Britney or Kylie have done.
''It seems like Mariah will do about 45 minutes on stage, despite being paid a six-figure fee.''
The US superstar joins Pussycat Dolls at this summer's extravaganza, with Nicole Scherzinger and co set to headline on August 2.
A festival statement read: ''The Pussycat Dolls will perform a full 75 minute show at the two day FABULOSO Pride in the Park on Sunday August 2 and we are delighted that this performance will mark the first time they have ever performed at a Pride event in the UK.''
Last year, Jessie J and Grace Jones headlined.
Whilst in 2018, Britney drew in a huge crowd, with 57,000 flocking to catch a glimpse of the 'Toxic' hitmaker.
Brighton Pride has previously hosted pop royalty including Kylie Minogue, Paloma Faith, Blue, and more.
