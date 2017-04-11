Mariah Carey will drop a new studio album ''later this year.''

The 47-year-old singer has certainly had a tough time recently, what with splitting from her fiance James Packer and now calling time on her relationship with Bryan Tanaka, but she's determined to stay focused on her music after her new label pact with Epic Records, according to Variety.

The 'Hero' hitmaker's Butterfly MC Records and Epic Records, which is under the Sony Music Entertainment umbrella, have reportedly recently joined forces.

She said in a statement: ''I am putting my heart and soul into making more music. I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love.''

Although she's been working on her album over the past few months, Mariah dropped her single 'I Don't,' which was inspired by her break up from James last year, in February.

She said just after she released her new track: ''I'm working on another song [right now], it's a secret project with a friend of mind that's an incredibly talented artist.

''I'm not gonna say his name, but you'll hear about it soon and we're going to be working on the video soon.''

Meanwhile, Mariah - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon - also revealed she is working in the studio with her kids and admits it is ''one of her favourite things.''

She explained: ''We recently did something together in the studio, and it's one of my favourite things.

''I don't want to go on too much about it, but they're doing their thing. They love to be on stage, they love singing, and it's one of the most incredible things for me to watch.''