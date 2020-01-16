Mariah Carey is set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 49-year-old singer has been named as one of the inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for 2020, where she will be honoured alongside the likes of the Isley Brothers, Eurythmics, Rick Nowels, The Neptunes, William ''Mickey'' Stevenson and Steve Miller.

Mariah will be inducted for her work in co-writing most of her hits, including 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', and has it's ''one of the greatest honours'' of her career to be inducted.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I can't believe it... The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!! This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I'm so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters - both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020! (sic)''

The 'Without You' hitmaker has a total of 19 number one hits, which is more than any other solo artist.

The Isley Brothers are best known for their hits 'Shout' and 'It's Your Thing', whilst Eurythmics - comprised of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart - are responsible for several big hits, including 'Sweet Dreams'.

Rick Nowels co-wrote Belinda Carlisle's track 'Heaven is a Place on Earth', as well as Dido's 'White Flag', and a series of hits with Lana Del Rey.

The Neptunes - made up of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo - are among the most successful producers of all time, and have co-written hits for the likes of Nelly, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake.

William ''Mickey'' Stevenson co-wrote 'Dancing in the Street', and Steve Miller is best known for being a Blues guitarist and songwriter, who had hits in the 70s and early 80s with tracks including 'The Joker' and 'Swingtown'.

Nile Rodgers, the Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman, said of the Class of 2020: ''The first thing you need to know is it's about the song, the second thing you need to know is it's about the song, the third thing you need to know is it's about the song. I am very proud that we are recognising some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2020 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, writers who have enriched our lives and in their time literally transformed music and helped make it what it is today.''