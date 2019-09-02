Mariah Carey went swimming with dolphins in Curaçao over the weekend.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker couldn't contain her excitement as one of the Dolphin Academy Caracao's Bottlenose Dolphins swam up to her in a Caribbean lagoon and planted a kiss on her cheek as they posed for a photograph together.

Taking to her Instagram, the 49-year-old pop diva uploaded a video of her floating in the water with flippers on her feet as the marine mammal pushed its snout towards her face before it pulled away and squealed for a treat from its trainer.

Mariah couldn't help but laugh at the dolphin's high-pitched squeak and immediately swam towards the bay to watch the animal receive its reward.

This isn't the first time Mariah has taken a paddle with some dolphins as back in 2000 she took some time out of her world tour to visit Singapore's Sentosa Island.

The 'Always Be My Baby' singer was in Curaçao, which is just off the coast of Venezuela, to perform in the island's North Sea Jazz Festival on Sunday (01.09.19).

Taking to her Twitter account, she said: ''Thank you for a great show Curaçao!''

Mariah was joined by her partner dancer Bryan Tanaka in Curaçao, but her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were no where to be seen - meaning they may have been left in New York City with their father Nick Cannon.

Although Nick and Mariah have both moved on romantically, they still text and call each other regularly as it's important to them that they remain ''hands on parents.''

A source said previously: ''They are both fully committed to being the best parents they can be to the twins. Family is Mariah and Nick's number one priority and they are such great, hands-on parents. They call and text pretty frequently about the kids and it's always direct. They don't go through nannies or assistants.''

Nick and Mariah were married from 2008 until their split in 2014.

The 'Lip Sync Battle Shorties' host has two-year-old son Golden with Brittany Bell.