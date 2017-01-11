Mariah Carey is suing the promoters of her cancelled South American shows.

The 'Without You' hitmaker was due to perform in Chile and Argentina last year, but has accused bosses at FEG Entretenimientos for failing to pay her in full and for breaching their contract, according to documents filed by her lawyers in Los Angeles on Tuesday (10.01.17).

The 46-year-old singer claims she was forced to axe the shows due to late payments and that she deserves to be paid the total fee.

However, FEG have reportedly accused Mariah of harming their reputation by not performing.

According to the Toronto Sun, her legal representative wrote: ''In the music industry everyone knows the familiar story of the deceitful promoter that promises to pay and fails to deliver.

''This lawsuit filed in part not only to confirm the multiple breaches of the contracts by FEG ... but to warn the artistic community not to trust any promises from FEG.''

The legal documents state that FEG had agreed to pay a fee to the pop superstar and it was expected that they would pay in installments.

They also claim that Mariah's management pulled the shows because no payments had been made near to the time of the shows in October.

And it also stated that the 'We Belong Together' singer lost other business opportunities because she had committed herself to the performances.

Mariah hasn't had much luck of late, with her 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' getting plagued with technical difficulties and on Monday (09.01.17) her Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalised.

The buxom blonde had her star graffitied on with an ink marker when someone wrote a question mark at the end of her name.

The Los Angeles Police Department are now said to be searching for the culprit who drew on the star, which has now been fixed for a reported $1,500.

It is thought it may have been done in response to Mariah's disastrous New Year's Eve performance at Times Square.