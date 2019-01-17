Mariah Carey's former personal assistant has accused her of physical, emotional and psychological abuse.

The 'Hero' hitmaker filed a lawsuit against Lianna Azarian earlier this week, in which she accused her of blackmail, and now the ex-employee has hit back with a legal complaint of her own, objecting to the treatment she received while working for the 48-year-old star.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Lianna claims Mariah's former manager, Stella Bulochnikov badly mistreated her and committed various acts of abuse, including slapping her butt and breasts, tackling her to the ground, sitting on her and even urinating on her.

She also alleged Stella branded her a ''f***ing Armenian whore'' and the n-word, as well as frequently ridiculing the size of her chest and ''placing objects under her breasts such as iPhones, television remote controls and utensils''.

The former staff member - who worked for Mariah from March 2015 until she was fired in November 2017 - claimed the 'Always Be My Baby' hitmaker was often witness to the alleged abuse but did nothing, and accused her of also committing acts of physical, emotional and psychological abuse against her.

Liann is also suing Stella and other people.

Her move comes after Mariah claimed in her own legal documents that Lianna had secretly filmed her ''personal activities'' and threatened to release the ''embarrassing'' videos unless her famous ex-boss gave her $8 million.

After previously showing the videos to friends and claiming she would sell them if she was ever fired, Liana reportedly demanded the money and warned she'd release the videos and other damaging information once she was dismissed.

The lawsuit doesn't state what is on the videos, but describes the footage as ''intimate''.

As well as recording the clips, the 'Fantasy' singer - who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, seven, with ex-husband Nick Cannon - also alleged her former staff member used her credit card to buy personal items and obtained discounts from retailers by claiming she was buying things for Mariah.

Liann's lawyer, Mark Quigley has called Mariah's blackmail accusation ''baseless'' and branded the lawsuit ''an attempt to attack my client's character and deflect attention away from a workplace harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit.''

He added: ''My client never did anything she wasn't specifically asked to do.''