Mariah Carey accidentally stole Meryl Streep's seat when she couldn't get back to her own in time following a commercial break at the Golden Globe awards.
Mariah Carey stole Meryl Streep's seat at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday (07.01.18).
The 47-year-old singer had to scramble to find somewhere to sit after heading out to the bathroom during a commercial break and spending so much time ''mingling'' at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, she couldn't make it back to her own spot in time so had to perch wherever she could.
Finding a chair next to 'The Post' director Steven Spielberg was vacant, Mariah slid in - but was horrified when she realised her error.
She revealed on Twitter: ''Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg.
''Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat...(sic)''
Fortunately for the 'Fantasy' singer, the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama nominee wasn't particularly upset.
Mariah continued: ''(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!!
(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! (sic)''
The 'One Sweet Day' hitmaker was at the ceremony because she'd been nominated for Best Original Song for 'The Star', which she co-wrote with Marc Shaiman and performed in the animated movie of the same name, but she wasn't too upset to miss out on the prize, which went to Pasek & Paul for 'This Is Me', which features in 'The Greatest Showman'.
She tweeted: ''Congratulations ''This Is Me''! A beautifully written song and very deserving. Marc & I will try another year! (sic)''
And a highlight of the evening for Mariah was seeing Oprah Winfrey become the first black woman to pick up the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement honour.
She posted: ''Congratulations @Oprah! You are an incredible role model. Thank you for your inspiring and moving words and for everything you have done for me personally. You have changed my life.(sic)''
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...
After enduring Mariah Carey's film debut, Glitter, I'm reminded of a bit from Chris Rock's...
There are two types of comedies coming out of Hollywood today: adult-oriented star-vehicles and teen-oriented...