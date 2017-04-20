Mariah Carey reportedly spent $34,000 on a birthday gift for her manager Stella Bulochnikov.

The blonde beauty threw a birthday bash for Stella at the Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood and surprised her manager - who was celebrating her 44th birthday - with a Louis Vuitton trunk to mark the special occasion.

An eyewitness said: ''She wheeled it out of the back room and carried sparklers. She was followed by waitresses with more sparklers and Champagne.''

During the celebrations, a string of Mariah's biggest hits were played for the intimate crowd, which included Stella's dad.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Stella was all smiles from beginning to end. Her daughters even gave her a Balenciaga bag.''

Mariah's appearance at the birthday bash came shortly after it was revealed she has split from former backing dancer Bryan Tanaka.

The duo started dating shortly after her relationship with Australian billionaire James Packer collapsed in October 2016.

But it has since been suggested Bryan was simply looking to ''increase his profile'' and was ''freeloading'' off the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker.

A source previously said: ''Tanaka says that he never pays for anything and was freeloading on Mariah and using her for her fame and money to increase his profile.

''He's always desired to have a music career and was hoping that being with Mariah would help launch his music career. He was hoping to collaborate with her.''

Mariah and Bryan holidayed together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in March for the singer's birthday, but their relationship was already on the rocks at that stage.

An insider explained: ''He was posting pictures with her trying to make it look like everything was fine, but it wasn't.''