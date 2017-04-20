Music star Mariah Carey spent as much as $34,000 on a birthday gift for her manager, according to a report.
Mariah Carey reportedly spent $34,000 on a birthday gift for her manager Stella Bulochnikov.
The blonde beauty threw a birthday bash for Stella at the Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood and surprised her manager - who was celebrating her 44th birthday - with a Louis Vuitton trunk to mark the special occasion.
An eyewitness said: ''She wheeled it out of the back room and carried sparklers. She was followed by waitresses with more sparklers and Champagne.''
During the celebrations, a string of Mariah's biggest hits were played for the intimate crowd, which included Stella's dad.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Stella was all smiles from beginning to end. Her daughters even gave her a Balenciaga bag.''
Mariah's appearance at the birthday bash came shortly after it was revealed she has split from former backing dancer Bryan Tanaka.
The duo started dating shortly after her relationship with Australian billionaire James Packer collapsed in October 2016.
But it has since been suggested Bryan was simply looking to ''increase his profile'' and was ''freeloading'' off the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker.
A source previously said: ''Tanaka says that he never pays for anything and was freeloading on Mariah and using her for her fame and money to increase his profile.
''He's always desired to have a music career and was hoping that being with Mariah would help launch his music career. He was hoping to collaborate with her.''
Mariah and Bryan holidayed together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in March for the singer's birthday, but their relationship was already on the rocks at that stage.
An insider explained: ''He was posting pictures with her trying to make it look like everything was fine, but it wasn't.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...
After enduring Mariah Carey's film debut, Glitter, I'm reminded of a bit from Chris Rock's...
There are two types of comedies coming out of Hollywood today: adult-oriented star-vehicles and teen-oriented...