Mariah Carey has settled a lawsuit with her former manager, Stella Bulochnikov, though the terms of the resolution are unknown.
The 48-year-old singer was sued by Stella Bulochnikov last April, alleging she was owed millions of dollars, and though the 'Fantasy' hitmaker never responded to the lawsuit, the pair have now resolved their differences.
An attorney for Stella told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''The parties [have] reached a mutually agreed resolution to this matter.''
The attorney declined to say whether their client, who had sought unspecified damages, had received a cash settlement.
According to documents obtained by The Blast, Stella agreed to ''discontinue this action against Mariah Carey with prejudice, with each party to bear its own attorneys' fees and costs.''
Stella had previously said she was suing for breach of contract, violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, and a violation of the Fair Employment and Housing Act as she believed she was owed commissions on Mariah's earnings, with sources claiming the figure was more than $100 million in three years.
Despite the dispute - which saw Stella accuse her former client of making her feel uncomfortable by frequently walking around naked - the manager and the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker had vowed to ''continue to support'' one another when they parted ways in November 2018.
They said in a joint statement at the time: ''After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management.
''During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey's new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season.
''Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavours.''
