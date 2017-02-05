Mariah Carey set fire to the wedding dress she never got to wear in her new music video.

The 46-year-old singer's latest single, 'I Don't, was inspired by her break-up from fiance James Packer in October 2016, and in a pointed dig at the Australian billionaire, she sent the gown she had planned to wear for their Bora Bora nuptials up in flames for an explosive scene in the promo.

And sources told TMZ, that setting fire to the $250,000 custom Valentino gown wasn't the only message Mariah sent to James in the video, as she also filmed the footage at the home they used to share in Calabasas.

'I Don't' features the lyrics: ''Cause when you love someone, you just don't treat them bad, you messed up all we had. Probably think I'm coming back, but I don't, I don't.''

And Mariah recently admitted the track had been inspired by the breakdown of her relationship.

Speaking on her reality TV show 'Mariah's World', she said: ''Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I've been going through.

''And if you're not getting the love that you need from someone that you're supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?''

The 'Fantasy' singer - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon and is now dating dancer Bryan Tanaka - recently admitted she finds songwriting to be ''very healing''.

She said: ''I need to be in the studio. I feel like a different person when I'm not in the studio.

''Performing is a whole different thing, but being in the studio is creating and that's what I love to do best. Songwriting is very healing for me. The studio and the experience of creating new music, it feels so much more like home to me than anywhere else.''