Mariah Carey set a new one-day streaming record with her classic Christmas hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', after it was played 10.8 million times on Spotify.
The 48-year-old singer broke a new record on Christmas Eve (24.12.18) this year, when her hugely popular festive hit - which was recorded in 1994 - became the most streamed song in a single day on Spotify.
According to chart data reported by Billboard magazine, the hit song was streamed a whopping 10.8 million times on Spotify throughout Christmas Eve, as people got themselves in the festive spirit ready for Christmas Day.
The track dethroned the previous record held by late rapper XXXTentacion, who logged 10.4 million streams with 'SAD!', a day after his death in June.
Mariah even took to Twitter to share her surprise at the news, as she didn't expect to break the impressive record.
Quoting a news report on the feat, she wrote: ''Wait... What?! (sic)'', accompanied by three shocked emojis.
But the singer - who has seven-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - may have contributed to the streams of her single herself, as she recently admitted that she listens to Christmas music ''24 hours a day'' over the festive season.
She said: ''Once I start listening to Christmas music, that's it.
''Everybody who is with me in Aspen, they have to listen to Christmas music 24 hours a day.
''Christmas is very important to me. I try to make it fun for everybody - I literally have Santa Claus out there and real reindeer. I'm not making this up!''
