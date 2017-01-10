Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalised.

The 'Without You' hitmaker had her star graffitied on with an ink marker on Monday evening (09.01.17) when someone wrote a question mark at the end of her name.

The Los Angeles Police Department are now said to be searching for the culprit who drew on the star, which has now been fixed for a reported $1,500.

It is thought it may have been done in response to Mariah's disastrous New Year's Eve performance at Times Square, which was plagued with technical difficulties.

Commenting on the performance, Mariah said: ''I haven't really addressed the situation that happened on New Year's Eve, and in time I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year's Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world.

''It's a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalise on circumstances beyond our control.

''It's not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, and thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors are not working properly.

''Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail than I can give here.''

And Mariah's manager Stella Bulochnikov previously claimed the performance was ''sabotaged'' by producers, something which they vehemently deny.

She said: ''You know her inner ears were NOT working and your entire production team did not set her up to win.

''AND MARIAH KEPT TELLING THEM ON STAGE IN REAL TIME. THEY KEPT IGNORING HER. SHE TOOK A HIT HONORING HER COMMITMENT TO YOU. I SHOULD HAVE PULLED HER OFF THE STAGE THIS IS SABOTAGE (sic).''