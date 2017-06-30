Mariah Carey paid tribute to her late fan Martyn Hett, who died in the Manchester terror attack.
A video tribute from Mariah Carey was played at the funeral of one of the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
Martyn Hett, 29, was a huge fan of Mariah and she addressed mourners at his funeral on Friday (30.06.17) with a touching message.
She said: ''I [feel like] I am talking to Martyn and I am talking to his spirit.
''I just wanted to say that I love you and I'm so happy that we got a chance to meet.
''I know that you're shining down on us from heaven and I'm happy that all your family and your friends are gathered together in honour of you.
''And that I played a strong role in your life, it's a huge honour to me. And I just want to send love to everyone.''
Martyn was one of the victims of the Manchester terror attack in May, when a suicide bomber detonated a device after Ariana Grande's concert at the city's arena.
And Mariah also took to Instagram immediately after his death, to pay tribute.
She wrote: ''Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC (sic).''
Martyn was also a huge fan of the British soap 'Coronation Street' and a number of the stars of the show attended his funeral at Stockport Town Hall.
Speaking about Martyn, his father, Paul Hett, said: ''It was in the early hours of the Tuesday morning that we were told by his friends that Martyn was missing.
''Our world was instantly turned upside down.''
