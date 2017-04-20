Mariah Carey's son Moroccan is ''so excited'' to have lost his first tooth.

The singer shared a sweet video on Instagram on Wednesday (18.04.17) that showed her five-year-old son's sweet reaction when he realised he had lost one of his teeth - and he was utterly ecstatic.

In the short clip, a curly-haired Moroccan is wrapped in a towel and Mariah says: ''Come on, let me see your tooth, Rocky what just happened to you? Come on, tell us.''

The youngster jumped up and down as he said: ''My tooth fell out and I'm so excited and so happy! I want to show my mom so bad.''

Mariah co-parents Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and the singer recently said he is raising his daughter to be a ''sophisticated intellectual''.

The 36-year-old record producer shared a sweet snap of himself with Monroe on Instagram and jokingly sent a warning to ''ruffneck kindergarteners'' who might have a crush on her.

Posting a picture of the pair in matching glasses, Nick wrote: ''Twins!!! Miss Monroe loves her glasses and I hope she never takes them off!! A sophisticated intellectual is what I'm trying to raise here and these glasses keep them little grimy ruffneck kindergarteners away from my baby!! LOL FYI My Shotgun is registered!! (sic)''

Mariah and Nick showed a united front last month when they attended the Kids Choice Awards together and Nick recently admitted he wouldn't rule out a reunion with the 'One Sweet Day' singer.

However, Nick loves how they work together now as a family and wouldn't want to mess that up by being ''intimate'' with Mariah.

He said: ''That is always family - and when I say that, I say that to a level of I will always love her. That's always my dream girl. Like, to me, just because we're not intimate, I'm closer with her than probably I've ever been just based off of that's my family, that's the mother of my children.

''We talk every single day. We spend more time with the kids' school, karate class, gymnastics class, like, it's a full-time job. I wouldn't want to mess up what we have right now trying to do something else.''