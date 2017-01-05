Mariah Carey's manager is ''furious'' over the star's ''disastrous'' New Year's Eve performance.

The 46-year-old singer was performing in Times Square, New York, on Saturday (31.12.16) as part of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' when she was plagued with technical difficulties that caused her to storm off stage, and her manager Stella Bulochnikov isn't happy with the way the night went.

She said: ''I'm furious. She cut her vacation short. She came there to have a festive moment, not a disastrous moment.''

Stella - who previously hit out at the producers behind the show for ''sabotaging'' Mariah's performance - sticks by her comments made earlier this week, saying Dick Clark Productions could have ''made her look good'' despite the errors, but chose not to.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They could have cut to a commercial, they could have edited the west coast feed to make her look good.

''So when we say words like sabotage, I'm not saying you intentionally decided, 'Hey! We're gonna sabotage Mariah Carey tonight.'

''There are a myriad, a million ways to fix the feed for the west coast, because the people deserve better.''

The talent manager also admits she doesn't believe the production team intentionally set out to sabotage the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker's performance, but says ''it still happened''.

Earlier this week, Stella sent a letter to Dick Clark Productions, expressing her anger at the production team, who she claimed ''ignored'' Mariah's concerns.

She raged in the letter: ''You know her inner ears were NOT working and your entire production team did not set her up to win.

''AND MARIAH KEPT TELLING THEM ON STAGE IN REAL TIME.

''THEY KEPT IGNORING HER. SHE TOOK A HIT HONORING HER COMMITMENT TO YOU. I SHOULD HAVE PULLED HER OFF THE STAGE THIS IS SABOTAGE (sic).''