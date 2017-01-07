Mariah Carey's manager has lashed out at her former husband Tommy Mottola.

After Tommy blamed Mariah's disastrous performance on the live TV event 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' on her team, Stella Bulochnikov hit back in a furious tirade.

She fumed to E! News: ''I'm sure he's jealous because Mariah Carey is conquering every single medium despite him... So I'm sure Tommy Mottola can't handle it. I'm sure he's jealous because nobody's worked for him in 15 years and he decided to crawl out of his cave and dust himself off. And you know what my response is? He can just shut the f**k up and mind his own business. He should shut the f**k up and mind his own business, he has some nerve.''

Stella also blasted the show's producers for their ''disgusting'' treatment of Mariah, who was plagued with technical difficulties that caused her to storm off stage while performing in Times Square, New York, for the live TV event on Saturday (31.12.16) and is furious that Mariah could not reshoot the segment for the west coast.

She said: ''The country deserved better than that.

''They came to me and said, 'What do you want us to do?' I said, 'I want you to cut the west coast feed, I want you to edit the west coast feed, I want you to do right by Mariah.'

''It's disgusting that they wouldn't edit a better performance for west coast and say, 'Hey, listen we're so sorry that we had a mechanical problem but we love you Mariah, we're grateful to you Mariah, we're going to do anything we can to give America the right performance.'

''No one even ran out to say to us, hey would you please reshoot? Can you hang back for a few minutes? And can we shoot something else? And we would've stayed on that stage and shot it, but nobody ran out...There's not a human being on the planet that could change my mind that they didn't do this for a viral moment for ratings and that's my problem.''