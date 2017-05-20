Mariah Carey celebrated her twins' sixth birthday with a lavish bash.

Moroccan and Monroe - Mariah's children with former husband Nick Cannon - were born on April 30, 2011 and Mariah has now taken to Instagram to share pictures from their spectacular birthday bash this year.

She wrote: ''Roc & Roe's 6th birthday bash! It would not have been possible without you @KatMinassiEvents

''Thank you @KatMinassiEvents for making #DemKids birthday bash so magical (sic).''

Nick also celebrated at the party and planner Kat Minassi revealed it was a real family affair.

She said: ''It was the icing on top of the cake. They were so happy to see him and ran over to him to give him hugs and kisses.''

''When the kids walked into the party, Monroe said 'Oh my God! This is the most beautiful party.' She was blown away and in such a shock. Monroe turned to her mom and said 'Thank you mommy!'''

Nick and Mariah, 47, split at the beginning of 2014 following six years of marriage and it has been speculated that they are considering giving their relationship another chance.

A source told PEOPLE recently: ''Mariah and Nick are getting along great. Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids. Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently. They are co-parenting.''

The former 'America's Got Talent' host also raised when he revealed that he quite often sleeps over at pop star's house.

Asked if they were still having sex, Nick said: ''There would be nothing wrong with that, but that's not the case. I mean, she's gorgeous but, you know, I'm respectful.''

Instead, the 36-year-old hunk insists he's merely there to put the former couple's twins to bed and then, more often than not, goes home.

He added: ''We have a lot of love for each other. I do spend the night... in the kids' room... I'm respectful ... (sometimes) I put the kids to bed and I go home.''