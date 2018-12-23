Mariah Carey is ready for Christmas once she starts listening to seasonal tunes ''24 hours a day''.
Mariah Carey listens to Christmas music ''24 hours a day'' over the festive season.
The 48-year-old singer spends the holiday in Aspen with loved ones including her seven-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe - who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon - and she wants her guests to fully embrace the celebration and tries to make it ''fun for everybody''.
She said: ''Once I start listening to Christmas music, that's it.
''Everybody who is with me in Aspen, they have to listen to Christmas music 24 hours a day.
''Christmas is very important to me. I try to make it fun for everybody - I literally have Santa Claus out there and real reindeer. I'm not making this up!''
And the 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker loves choosing thoughtful gifts for her friends and family.
She said: ''The only time I go shopping is for Christmas. I wait to go to Aspen and I do it there. I don't even like shopping for myself but I like shopping for other people.''
But Mariah doesn't ask for much in return.
She quipped in a recent interview: ''Well, if they can't do diamonds they can just write me a nice card and call it a day.''
It's been 24 years since Mariah released 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' but she never gets tired of the festive track.
She said: ''It still reminds me how much I love Christmas. I wrote a song that, thankfully, people like to listen to in the holidays.
''I used to pick it apart every time I listened to it but now I just get festive. My kids love it too.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...
After enduring Mariah Carey's film debut, Glitter, I'm reminded of a bit from Chris Rock's...
There are two types of comedies coming out of Hollywood today: adult-oriented star-vehicles and teen-oriented...