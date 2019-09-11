Mariah Carey's daughter took her mom on a shopping trip to budget supermarket Target.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker asked eight-year-old Monroe - who is a twin to brother Moroccan - where she would like to go shopping on Tuesday (10.09.19), and despite Mariah having a reported net worth of $300 million, her little girl surprised her diva parent with her choice of store for their spree.

Below a picture of Monroe in a Target shopping trolley being pushed by the 49-year-old superstar in one of their stores, Mariah wrote on Instagram: ''Me: pick anywhere in the world you want to go to for a shopping spree

My daughter: (sic)''

The twins' father and Mariah's ex-husband Nick Cannon reacted: ''Exactly!!! That's my daughter!!! (sic)''

Talk show host Andy Cohen wrote: ''Best ad for Target I've ever seen.''

Whilst Jennifer Hudson - who has nine-year-old son David Jr. with ex-partner David Otunga - quipped: ''Oh don't tell me yal target bandits like me and my boys !!!!! (sic)''

The official Instagram page for Target also responded with: ''We belong together.''

Meanwhile, Mariah recently opened up about her ''tough'' childhood.

The 'Hero' star got candid about her younger life as she spoke to campers at her Camp Mariah, which allows young people to explore their interests in classes like film, photography, fashion and arts.

Asked in a Q&A who inspired her, she said: ''I had kind of a tough time growing up with my family and stuff like that, so music was my sole inspiration really.

''So I kind of didn't have that one person that I said, 'That's who I want to be.'

''I had to figure it out on my own. So I started working very young, I worked, I did background vocals ... learned about the studio, really put the time in.''