Mariah Carey says her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka has some ''amazing qualities''.

The 'Hero' singer has fallen head-over-heels in love with her long-time backing dancing and loves his affectionate nature.

She gushed: ''He's overall romantic. He's got a lot of amazing qualities.''

The 46-year-old R&B superstar started dating Bryan after splitting from her billionaire fiancé, James Packer, in October, and she accepts that the relationship just didn't work out.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think that everything is cyclical. Things come back around and people are happy and people go through things, and that's just the way it is.''

The 'Fantasy' hitmaker - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - also addressed burning the wedding dress he had chosen to marry James in and said she doesn't understand why people made such a fuss about it.

She said: ''It was a moment. How could you not? There was a fire pit. There was a dress. Just throw it on the fire and burn it. What's the big deal?''

Mariah's latest single, 'I Don't, was inspired by her break-up from James, and in a pointed dig at the Australian hunk she set fire to the gown she had planned to wear for their Bora Bora nuptials in an explosive scene in the promo.

Sources told TMZ that setting fire to the $250,000 custom Valentino gown wasn't the only message Mariah sent to James in the video, as she also filmed the footage at the home they used to share in Calabasas.

'I Don't' features the lyrics: ''Cause when you love someone, you just don't treat them bad, you messed up all we had. Probably think I'm coming back, but I don't, I don't.''

And Mariah recently admitted the track had been inspired by the breakdown of her relationship.

Speaking on her reality TV show 'Mariah's World', she said: ''Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I've been going through. And if you're not getting the love that you need from someone that you're supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?''