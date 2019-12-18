Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' has finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 - 25 years after it was first released.
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' has finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 - 25 years after it was first released.
The festive track always climbs back up the charts at Christmas time but it has finally made the top spot this year.
Responding to a tweet from Billboard, which read, ''@MariahCarey's ''All I Want For Christmas Is You'' is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 for the first time this week, 25 years after its release (sic)'', Mariah simply wrote, ''We did it,'' alongside a crying emoji.
Meanwhile, the 49-year-old singer previously confessed the song's success has been more of a ''gradual thing'' over the years.
She shared: ''When it first came out, it was more of a gradual thing. It was popular, but it didn't have what it has now. I feel like people have grown up with the song and it's become a part of people's lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays. That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much.''
And Mariah is excited that the song has been out for a quarter of a century already and wants to celebrate its success more.
She added: ''I'm excited about the 25th anniversary. It's like everything coming together to give the song a celebratory moment. It's hard for me to know how much people celebrate this song other than what I hear from friends and just what I read online, or just other things, of people saying that they really get into the spirit with it. That, for me, particularly as a songwriter, is huge. So I do want to celebrate this year in an even bigger way than usual.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...
After enduring Mariah Carey's film debut, Glitter, I'm reminded of a bit from Chris Rock's...
There are two types of comedies coming out of Hollywood today: adult-oriented star-vehicles and teen-oriented...