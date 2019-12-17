Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has made it to the top of the US Billboard Chart - 25 years after its release.

The 'Touch My Body' hitmaker took to Twitter on Monday (16.12.19) to celebrate the record-breaking Billboard Hot 100 chart feat for her 1994 festive classic.

She simply wrote: ''We did it'', with a crying face emoji and a series of festive ones.

Mariah now has a total of 19 number one's in the Hot 100, making her the solo artist with the most No1s in the chart, and tying with the late Elvis Presley with the second most by any artist, behind The Beatles.

The popular song had made its way to number three in 2018.

Meanwhile, the US superstar has released a mini documentary on the making of the track.

in the film from Amazon Music, she admitted she was determined to write an absolute ''classic''.

She said: ''I just remember where I was coming from, wanting it to be a classic.

''It was an accomplishment for me that I was really proud of.''

The documentary celebrates the 25th anniversary of Mariah's album 'Merry Christmas', and looks at how the track - which has spent 36 cumulative weeks at the top of Billboard's Christmas chart since 2011 - has become a modern classic.

Alongside the singer herself, the mini-film also features additional comments from backup singer and close friend Trey Lorenz, and longtime collaborator Randy Jackson.

In the teaser video, Randy added: ''To come up with an original holiday song that becomes a hit... next to impossible.''

They are joined on the project by Gary Trust - Billboard's Senior Director of Charts - and Variety's Executive Editor for Music, Shirley Halperin.

The mini-documentary is the fourth to be created by Amazon Music this year, following 'Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys' Ill Communication', 'The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die' and 'Departure', which looked at Sharon van Etten's final days of living in New York City before her move to LA.