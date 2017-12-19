Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has made it into the top 10 of the Billboard 100 chart for the first time ever.

The festive song was released 23 years ago in 1994, and despite being played on radio stations around the world and streamed globally on Spotify over 217 million times, it never topped charts in the UK or US.

The 47-year-old star is overjoyed by the [Billboard] position, which is currently number nine, and says it's the best Christmas present she could have ever wished for.

Mariah - who wrote and produced the track with Walter Afanasieff - told Billboard: ''This is such an amazing Christmas gift!

''As a songwriter, I feel so honoured to have this song reach Billboard's [Hot 100] top 10 for the first time.

''I honestly never thought we'd be talking about this happening, but I'm so thankful to everyone who embraces this song as part of their holiday tradition.

''It truly warms my heart, and I am proud of this song that I wrote basically as a kid on my little Casio keyboard.''

Last week, the song made it to number two in the Official UK Chart.

On Monday (18.12.17), it was revealed as Spotify's most streamed Christmas song of all time.

Mariah recently said she had no idea she'd be able to build an empire around one single.

The 'Hero' singer has been ''surprised'' by how well the track has stood the test of time, and how it becomes more and more popular each year around the festive period.

Asked if she knew the hit would bring her so much success and revenue, she said: ''Oh my gosh, no no, never, no. I feel like this is something small compared to the rest of my catalogue. This song just continues to surprise me.''

Mariah - who has six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - loves it when she hears how the song has resonated with her fans.

She said: ''I'm very thankful that people seem to still have an attachment to it.

''It makes me feel good when people tell me that it's part of their lives.''