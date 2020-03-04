Mariah Carey has postponed her concert in Hawaii due to the coronavirus.

The 'Hero' hitmaker was due to play Honolulu's Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on March 10, but she has announced she is pushing the ''anniversary'' show back to November 28, due to ''evolving international travel restrictions'' amid the spread of the virus.

Mariah insisted her fans' ''safety and well-being'' is more important and said she can't wait to bring her 'All I Want for Christmas is You' ''extravaganza'' to the island this winter.

In a statement on her Instagram page posted alongside a snap of the 49-year-old singer performing previously in Hawaii in a traditional floral garland around her neck, she wrote: ''Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November. I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my ''anniversary month'' but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being. With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!! (sic)''

A number of musicians have been forced to postpone or cancel their shows due to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, over in the England, Glastonbury festival bosses are ''closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation''.

The organisers behind the legendary music event have commented after the UK's chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned that ''reducing mass gatherings'' may have to be an option amid the spread of the virus.

According to Somerset Live, Glastonbury's Head of Event Operations Adrian Coombs said: ''Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plans each year's event, and puts in place all necessary measures to protect the public and maximise safety.

''We work closely with all of the relevant agencies, including Public Health England and the NHS, and always review our plans as any circumstances change.

''With this in mind and with our 2020 Festival still 16 weeks away, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation.''

Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross have already been confirmed for the iconic festival - which is being staged between June 24 and June 28 - with Lana Del Rey also recently being added to the bill.