Mariah Carey has released a new video for 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

The pop superstar has honoured her hugely popular festive hit with a fresh video to mark the song's 25th anniversary and she revealed the aim was to make a real ''modern classic'' compared to the single's more low key promo clip the first time round.

During a YouTube Q&A with fans on Thursday night (19.12.19) leading up to the release, she said: ''We wanted to make a modern classic. It's kind of the opposite of the original video... This is more of a production.''

While the 1994 version featured grainy home-style footage of Mariah frolicking in the snow and getting cosy under the Christmas tree, the updated video - directed by Joseph Kahn - is set in an amazing winter wonderland complete with dancing toy soldiers, giant candy canes and skating Santas.

The release comes after it was revealed the single itself has finally topped the Billboard Hot 100, 25 years after it first hit shelves.

The track always climbs back up the charts at Christmas time but it has finally made the top spot this year.

Responding to a tweet from Billboard, which read, ''@MariahCarey's ''All I Want For Christmas Is You'' is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 for the first time this week, 25 years after its release (sic)'', Mariah simply wrote, ''We did it,'' alongside a crying emoji.

And the singer previously confessed the song's success has been more of a ''gradual thing'' over the years.

She shared: ''When it first came out, it was more of a gradual thing. It was popular, but it didn't have what it has now. I feel like people have grown up with the song and it's become a part of people's lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays. That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much.''