Mariah Carey has been honoured with PETA's Angel for Animals Award in recognition for her new animated movie 'All I Want For Christmas is You'.
Mariah Carey has been honoured with PETA's Angel for Animals Award.
The 47-year-old singer has been recognised by the animal rights organisation in recognition of the plot of her animated movie, 'All I Want For Christmas is You', which she produced, narrated and provided music for and sees a young girl's festive wish come true when she meets a stray puppy called Jack.
Referencing a number of Mariah's singles, PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said: ''Mariah Carey is PETA's hero for homeless animals for encouraging families to adopt from their local shelter.
''Her holiday film reminds us all that caring for an animal is a responsibility, not just a fantasy -- but the one sweet day when you meet the dog who will always be your baby and you know that you belong together.''
'All I Want For Christmas is You' echoes PETA's campaign for people to adopt animals from shelters, rather than buying from a breeder.
They said: ''For every cat or dog bought from a pet store or breeder, one in a shelter loses his or her chance of finding a home.
''And every year after the holidays, animal shelters see a spike in homeless animals as families find themselves unable to care for the puppies and kittens that they purchased as gifts.''
According to the organisation, six million dogs and cats end up in US shelters every year, and they have urged people not to buy pets as Christmas gifts. Instead, they recommend gift certificates for a local animal rescue facility.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...
After enduring Mariah Carey's film debut, Glitter, I'm reminded of a bit from Chris Rock's...
There are two types of comedies coming out of Hollywood today: adult-oriented star-vehicles and teen-oriented...