Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are in a ''proper relationship'' now.

The 'Without You' hitmaker is reportedly ''really into'' the dancer after the pair spent the festive period together in Aspen, Colorado.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''They're in a proper relationship now. She's really into Bryan.

''He's with her 24/7. He's a nice guy. They weren't together when she broke up with James.''

And the pair were only happy to exchange presents, with Bryan buying Mariah jewellery.

It comes after a source revealed Mariah is getting serious about Bryan.

They said: ''She's into him now. He gets along really well with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

''She bought him lavish designer Christmas gifts from the Aspen boutiques. They walk around holding each other's hands and are always very affectionate. [They're] always smooching.''

Meanwhile, Mariah's ex-husband Nick Cannon - with whom she shares five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe - was absent from this year's festive celebrations after he was hospitalised for complications relating to autoimmune disease Lupus.

Posting a picture of himself hooked up to a monitor in Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital, he wrote: ''For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas.

''All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior.(sic)''

A few days after he was admitted, Nick shared a video to give his fans an update on his current situation.

He said: ''Hey, I got so much love for ya'll. Thank you so much. I'm still in this hospital, but I'm about to get up out of here for real, and I'm letting you know, we're about to take it to a whole new level. I've just been sitting here reflecting, and I can't sit here dormant no more!''