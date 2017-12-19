Mariah Carey has postponed her 2018 tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The 'We Belong Together' singer was due to take to the stage in the Australasian region in February next year as part of her '#1s Tour', but due to a ''necessary realignment of her international engagements,'' she has pushed the tour back several months, with the shows now taking place in October.

As well as the altered dates, the shows in Melbourne and Sydney have moved to alternative venues, and her planned concert in Perth has been dropped altogether.

In a statement released on Tuesday (19.12.17), Scott Mesiti, director of her tour promoters MJR Presents, said: ''It's always unfortunate when these situations occur and we regret any inconvenience the rescheduling has caused for fans. We're very excited that we've been able to find suitable time for Mariah's return to ensure fans don't miss out on what is sure to be a spectacular show from one of the music world's biggest music icons.''

And on the MJR Presents website, a lengthier statement was posted in which they detailed how ticket holders are able to get their hands on tickets for the new shows, as well as refunds if they are unable to attend the rescheduled dates.

Part of the statement read: ''MJR Presents announced today that Mariah Carey's February 2018 Australian and New Zealand tour has been rescheduled to October due to a necessary realignment of her international engagements for 2018.''

The 47-year-old singer took to social media to share the news with her fans, stating the change was ''exciting'', as she will now be playing at bigger venues to accommodate more of her fans.

She wrote: ''An update for my lambs in Australia & New Zealand! I have exciting news for you. We're now planning a much bigger tour in 2018! Because of this we're moving the Australia/NZ dates a few months to October. I'll be kicking off my tour with you then & can't wait to see you all! (sic)''

Mariah Carey's rescheduled '#1s Tour' in Australia and New Zealand is as follows:

Oct 07 - Spark Arena, Auckland

Oct 10 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Oct 12 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Oct 14 - Sandstone Point, Brisbane