Mariah Carey performed classic 'Always Be My Baby' with a fan appearing to be blowing her hair during Sir Elton John's coronavirus relief concert.

The 50-year-old pop diva took the term to new levels as she belted out her 1996 hit like she was in a music video with her blonde tresses gently lifting during her acoustic performance for the music legend's 'Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert For America' on Sunday night (29.03.20).

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker introduced the US superstar as the ''the best-selling female artist of all time'' during the one-hour special.

He then gave a shout-out to her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe - whom she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon - who Elton referred to as ''dem babies''.

The 'Hero' singer was accompanied by her pianist and three backing singers - who appeared in separate clips from their own homes - who took on the harmonies.

After she finished her rendition of 'Always Be My Baby', Mariah revealed she has been wearing gloves in her own home as a precautionary measure.

She said: ''We love you, stay safe, I'm gonna put my gloves on in my own home!''

She later tweeted: ''Thank you for watching me from my home to yours on #iHeartConcertonFOX. Sending love to all the local heroes, health care workers and everyone on the frontlines in fighting this pandemic. Hope we brought a little bit of happiness to your day.''

The concert was a tribute to health workers, first responders and local heroes who are trying to help others amid the pandemic, and aimed to encourage viewers to support two organisations providing aid during the pandemic, Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

Other performances included Billie Eilish, Dave Grohl, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and Sam Smith.

Billie and her brother Finneas gave a stripped back rendition of her hit 'Bad Guy' on the one-year anniversary of the release of her record-breaking debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

Whilst Foo Fighters star Dave did a rendition of their hit 'My Hero' for the first responders.

He said: ''And if you sing that last chorus every time you wash your hands, I think you'll be in good shape.''

Elsewhere, Camila and her boyfriend Shawn duetted as the Canadian heartthrob played guitar as she sung 'My Oh My'.