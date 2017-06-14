Mariah Carey has admitted it can be ''hard work'' raising twins.

The 'Fantasy' hitmaker feels very ''lucky'' that she can afford to hire staff to help with six-year-old Moroccan and Monroe - who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon - because it isn't always easy juggling the needs of two youngsters.

Asked if she has any advice for George and Amal Clooney, after they welcomed twins Ella and Alexander into the world earlier this month, she said: ''It's... twins are definitely hard work. I'm very lucky to have people to help me because to handle two kids by yourself the same age is not easy.''

And the 47-year-old singer admitted it can be particularly tough when her kids beg her not to go to work because she ends up feeling very ''guilty''.

Speaking to 'Extra' host Mark Wright, she said: ''They have to understand sometimes when I go to work, they're like, 'I don't want you to go to work! Stay home! Don't go to work!'

''And then I feel guilt-ridden, but it's all right. They get used to it, and then when we spend time together it's more special.''

But thankfully, the youngsters are very taken with Mariah's Las Vegas residency.

She said: ''They love it in Vegas. They're always asking about it.''

Mariah recently admitted she and Nick have a very good relationship so don't have any problems co-parenting their twins.

Asked if she plans on doing anything special for Nick in honour of Father's Day on Sunday (18.06.17), Mariah said: ''He's the kids' father and he does really nice things for me on Mother's Day, so yeah.

''He's a good guy. It's not that hard to make it work. Now we can laugh, and joke, and do the good parts of when we had a relationship.''