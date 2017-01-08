Mariah Carey was left ''humiliated'' after her disastrous New Year's Eve performance.

The 46-year-old singer was performing in Times Square, New York, last Saturday (31.12.16) as part of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' when she was plagued with technical difficulties that caused her to storm off stage and she has accused the production team of deliberately sabotaging her set, which saw her miming to a pre-recorded set.

In an audio recording she released on Twitter, she said: ''I haven't really addressed the situation that happened on New Year's Eve, and in time I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year's Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world.

''It's a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalise on circumstances beyond our control.

''It's not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, and thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors are not working properly.

''Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail than I can give here.''

The 'Hero' singer - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - ended her brief message by thanking her fans and revealed she is planning to take a break from social media.

She said: ''I'm going to take a break from media moments, social media moments. Although I'm going to fulfill my professional obligations.

''This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March.

''I just want to thank everyone for their support, thank you to all my industry friends and thank you to my Lambs, you're always there for me. I can't imagine life without you and you'll always be a part of me. I can't wait to sing for you again.''