Mariah Carey has reportedly been offered £9 million to become the new face of Walkers Crisps.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker is being eyed up by the brand to take over from the Spice Girls as the face of the savoury snacks, and the US megastar is said to have been offered more money than all five members - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham - of the 'Wannabe' group.

Walkers want to film a ''festive'' advert with Mariah featuring her hit single 'All I Want For Christmas'.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Having the Spice Girls on board was a real coup for Walkers in terms of names they'd be able to work with in future.

''They approached Mariah earlier this year and it's all going through now.

''Her people have the contract and are just signing off the details, including what Mariah will and won't do for the brand.

''As part of the campaign, her face is going to appear on 50 million packets of crisps.

''Walkers are hoping to tie in Mariah's involvement with their big advertising campaign during the festive season, which they think could work really well with her hit 'All I Want For Christmas.'''

In May, the Spice Girls - minus band member Victoria, who opted out of their reunion tour this year - landed a campaign with the crisp brand 22 years after their last TV ad for the company.

The 'Viva Forever' hitmakers appeared on screens across the nation promoting the savoury treats for the first time since 1997, when they had their faces printed on the sought-after packets.

Retired soccer star Gary Lineker has been the longest-running face of Walkers, having signed a deal worth £200,000 in 1994.

Earlier this year, he was joined by 'Inbetweeners' actress Emily Atack in an advert.