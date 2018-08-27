Mariah Carey's twins ''light up her life''.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker loves the bond her seven-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe share and hopes they'll maintain that for the rest of their lives.

She told People magazine: ''Every time I get a minute off, we go somewhere and try to do something fun. We're New Yorkers, but I've been living out in L.A. with the kids for a while so they can go outside and play in the yard and go in the pool. They love each other and are best friends, but [now] they'll do things without each other. For the most part they're with each other all the time. I just hope they maintain that for the rest of their lives. There's nothing like the bond that they share. They light up my life and are amazing.''

Meanwhile, Mariah previously admitted it can be ''hard work'' raising twins.

Asked if she has any advice for George and Amal Clooney, after they welcomed twins Ella and Alexander into the world, she said: ''It's... twins are definitely hard work. I'm very lucky to have people to help me because to handle two kids by yourself the same age is not easy ... They have to understand sometimes when I go to work, they're like, 'I don't want you to go to work! Stay home! Don't go to work!' And then I feel guilt-ridden, but it's all right. They get used to it, and then when we spend time together it's more special.''