Mariah Carey is back in the studio working on her new album.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker has been working on new music since 2015, after she signed a new deal with Sony label, Epic Records, and on Saturday (17.03.18), she celebrated St. Patrick's Day by recording new tracks.

Mariah, 47, captioned the post: ''Pon de studio Happy St. Patrick's Day! #happystpatricksday (sic)''

In 2015, her long-term collaborator Jermaine Dupri posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, ''been in the studio all night with @MariahCarey. (sic)''

The record producer has worked with Mariah numerous times before, and previously masterminded her hit singles 'Always Be My Baby' and 'We Belong Together'.

Her deal with Epic Records saw the star reunite with producer L.A. Reid, who worked on her 2005 record 'The Emancipation of Mimi'.

The new record will follow 2014's 'Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse', which was released through Def Jam Recordings, and featured the singles '#Beautiful' and 'The Art of Letting Go'.

The record will also be her first since her highly publicised split from her ex-fiance, billionaire businessmen James Packer, in 2016.

Mariah - who has six-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon - released the single 'I Don't' with rapper YG last year.

The song was previewed during an episode of her E! docuseries, 'Mariah's World'.

It samples the Donell Jones song 'Where I Wanna Be'.

Mariah has been keeping tight-lipped about the musical direction she will be taking on her 15th studio album.