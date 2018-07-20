Mariah Carey has revealed that she wanted her outfits for her new residency show to incorporate elements of Old Hollywood glamour.
The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker is currently performing her residency shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and has said her extensive wardrobe for the shows - which she will perform through to September 10 - was inspired by Old Hollywood.
In an interview with Vogue, she said: ''I wanted to wear ensembles that reminded me of Old Hollywood. Plunging necklines, flowing fabrics, embellishments, and overall glamour. I was inspired by different textures such as beading and feathers.''
One of the 'All I Want For Christmas' star's most extravagant looks sees the singer wearing a gold fringe-hem minidress which features over 6,000 Swarovski crystals and took more than 200 hours to complete.
The dress even boasts 24 karat gold thread in order to make the effect even more dazzling.
The 48-year-old singer's fashion team are essential in creating the stars iconic looks, and stylist Nicolas Bru employed a trio of designers in order to create an equally as stunning wardrobe for this show.
Paul Surridge of Roberto Cavalli, Antoine Salameh of LaBourjoisie, and Julien Macdonald joined forces to create the 1930s style wardrobe.
Nicolas said: ''My goal was to style looks that had a certain wow factor, and compliment Mariah's incredible talent [of] singing and connecting with her audience.''
Julien Macdonald was key in creating the gold dress look which Nicolas dubbed as the 'Metallic Goddess'.
He said: ''Mariah is the epitome of feminine glamour. She wanted extravagant lavishness with all the trimmings ... [It] was a Swarovski-on-Swarovski extravaganza.''
Mariah kicked off her residency on July 5 in a couture Cavalli dress.
Speaking to Vogue, Paul said: ''For me, the woman who wears Cavalli wants to be visible and wants to be celebrated.''
