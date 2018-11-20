Mariah Carey was humiliated when her son threw up on Michelle Obama and ruined her dress.
The 'Fantasy' hitmaker was horrified when her son Moroccan, then two, ruined the then-First Lady's dress when they met at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in 2013.
Mariah - who has Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe, now seven, with ex-husband Nick Cannon - laughed as she recalled: ''Rocky spit up on Michelle Obama's dress, and it was one of the most humiliating things that ever happened to me.
''She was like, 'Thanks to you, I'll never be able to wear this dress again, Rocky. So thank you.''
But that wasn't the only embarrassing thing to have happened to Mariah because the 48-year-old singer also recalled how ''mortified'' she felt when she accidentally stole Meryl Streep's seat at the Golden Globe awards in January.
The 'All I Want For Christmas is You' singer had gone to the bathroom during the show and took the wrong seat on her return, quickly realising she was in the 'Mamma Mia!' actress' place - but the screen legend was ''cool'' about the mix-up.
She told 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen: ''That was so mortifying.
''She had spoken to me when I did 'Precious', and she was so sweet, and I was like, 'I can't believe that Meryl Streep was talking about my performance!'
''So, when I sat in her seat, I was like, 'I didn't do that. Please say I didn't do that!'''
''But she was like, 'You can sit in it anytime!' She was very festive. She was cool about it.''
The 69-year-old actress previously joked she found Mariah in her seat ''sucking up'' to director Steven Spielberg - so she offered to sit in her lap.
She said: ''B***h stole my seat! There she was next to Spielberg, sucking up. I said, 'No, no, stay there.' I said I'll sit on your lap.''
