Mariah Carey is set to perform at Blackpool's LIVEWIRE Festival.

The 48-year-old megastar will make her only UK festival performance at the Tower Festival Headland Arena at the seaside resort in North West England on August 24.

Councillor Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council said: ''This is absolutely fantastic news and we are thrilled at the prospect of Mariah Carey performing live in Blackpool. She is a world-class artist and this promises to be another sensational Livewire event over the August Bank Holiday weekend.''

The 'Hero' hitmaker - who brought her 'All I Want for Christmas is You Tour' to the UK last December and recently opened up about her battle with Bipolar Disorder - joins previously announced Boyz II Men on the line-up for the four-day extravaganza.

The 'End of the Road' hitmakers - who surprised fans last year when member Shawn Stockman featured on Foo Fighters' song 'Concrete and Gold' - will bring their energetic live show to Blackpool on August 23.

The trio will be joined by fellow headliner Matt Goss from Bros - who sold out two nights at London's The O2 arena last year - and will be adding 80s vibes to the event held between August 23 and 26, with many more acts soon to be confirmed.

Last year, Will Smith reunited with DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Jacksons performed at the first ever LIVEWIRE Festival, and 2018's line-up look set to be just as unforgettable.

A spokesperson for LIVEWIRE, said: ''After the fantastic success of the three-day LIVEWIRE 2017 we're looking forward to bringing more stars, international and home-grown, to Blackpool for LIVEWIRE 2018. Boyz II Men and Matt Goss are the first of a fantastic line-up for that will be revealed over the next few weeks.''

Tickets for Mariah's day are priced from £65 and are on sale on May 11 at 10am from livewirefestival.co.uk