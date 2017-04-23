Mariah Carey has enjoyed two dinner dates in a row with Nick Cannon.

The 'One Sweet Day' singer - who split from dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka just a few weeks ago - and her ex-husband took their twins Moroccan and Monroe, five, to Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Thursday (20.04.17) and the following evening, the former couple went out without their children to Nobu Malibu, Us Weekly reports.

Their outings came after Nick, 36, recently admitted he wouldn't rule out getting back with his ''dream girl'' Mariah - who he married in April 2008 but split from in 2014 - in the future, but insisted he is currently too happy with their close friendship to ''mess up'' what they have by changing their relationship.

He said: ''That is always family - and when I say that, I say that to a level of I will always love her. That's always my dream girl. Like, to me, just because we're not intimate, I'm closer with her than probably I've ever been just based off of that's my family, that's the mother of my children.

''We talk every single day. We spend more time with the kids' school, karate class, gymnastics class, like, it's a full-time job. I wouldn't want to mess up what we have right now trying to do something else.''

And Nick also suggested some of the 'Hero' singer's relationship with Bryan had been staged for her reality show, 'Mariah's World'.

He said: I thought it was bizarre as somebody watching from afar. I thought the show was very produced.

''I didn't say that their relationship was just for show. I thought the show fabricated a lot of stuff because, as a producer, I was like, 'Oh, they positioned that. They put the cameras there.' I was watching it from that perspective. But I don't know what the relationship actually is.''

After splitting from Nick, Mariah, 47, got engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer, but they split last year.

Meanwhile, the former 'America's Got Talent' host's ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, gave birth to their son Golden in February.