Mariah Carey has revealed she has real reindeer and Santa Claus at her home to ensure her two children have the most magical Christmas time.
The R&B singer is known as the 'Queen of Christmas' by her fans due to the popularity of her 1994 hit festive single 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', which she wrote and produced with Walter Afanasieff.
Mariah brought her 'All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour' to London this week and whilst on stage at The O2 arena on Monday night (11.12.17) she revealed that nothing is too much effort and no expense is spared when it comes to ensuring her six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe have a fabulous Yule Tide, and that includes having Santa Claus and his trusty reindeer on hand.
She told her fans: ''I literally wait all year for Christmas to arrive. I love to celebrate with loved ones and my babies, and we have the most festive time ever. I can't compare my Christmas to yours and say that mine is more festive, I'm not going to do that. But I do have live reindeer and of course Santa Claus!''
Mariah - who raises her kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon - took the opportunity at her show to reveal just how proud she is to be nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song for penning the title track to children's animated movie 'The Star', which follows the Nativity of Jesus.
She said: ''This is amazing to be here tonight. Today is a very special day for me. I don't know if any of you guys are aware of this, but this song is special for me, it's for a movie called 'The Star' ... and today became even more special because I got nominated for a Golden Globe award. As a songwriter it is absolutely wonderful to have your work recognised like this.''
