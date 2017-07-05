Mariah Carey has taken her six-year-old twins swimming with sharks.

The 'Fantasy' singer, her on/off boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, and her kids Moroccan and Monroe - who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon - are currently in the Bahamas and they took a trip to some shallow waters, where they got up close to a number of nurse sharks.

But Mariah - who wore a cleavage-baring wetsuit for the trip - reassured her fans that the sharks were ''gentle'' and posed no risks to her and her kids.

She posted a series of photos of their trip on Instagram and wrote: ''Shark day with #dembabies ... don't worry, they're gentle #NurseSharks (sic)''

The 47-year-old singer also shared a video of her and Monroe snorkeling in shallow water with the creatures, which are considered harmless to humans and mainly eat small fish, squid and shrimp.

She captioned the footage: ''Swimming with sharks. Perfectly normal.''

Bryan also shared pictures from the day out and showed just how close he got to the sharks.

He captioned one image: ''Today was pretty epic. #MuchLove (sic)''

And in a video of him snorkeling, he wrote: ''Never thought I would do this! #SwimmingWithSharks #Moments4Life #TanakaAdventures #MuchLove (sic)''

But it wasn't just the sharks Bryan got to see in the water, as the dancer also shared a picture of a paddling pig.

He captioned the photo: ''Just a normal day swimming with the pigs. #Exuma #MuchLove (sic)''

The group had the chance to see the sharks at private island Compass Cay in the Outer Exumas, near the Exuma Cays Land And Sea Park.